TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 180 new cases of COVID-19, and eight more deaths due to the disease.

The province confirmed 179 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, which comes after officials reported daily infection numbers of 183 on Friday, 210 on Thursday and 194 on Wednesday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 187, down from 239 at this point last week.

With 23,695 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province dropped to 0.6 per cent from 0.7 per cent on Friday.

As the province recorded eight new deaths related to the disease, the total death tally in the province rose to 9,245.

