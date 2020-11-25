TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting a spike in deaths related to COVID-19 as the province adds more than 1,300 new cases of the disease.

Health officials added 1,373 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, and 35 more deaths due to the disease. It’s the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the second wave began in mid-September.

On Monday, the province reported that 19 people had died due to COVID-19, and on Tuesday, the province reported that 14 more people had died. Most of the deaths have involved residents of long-term care homes.

Most of the new cases were reported in the three COVID-19 hotspot regions. Locally, there are 445 new cases in Toronto, 415 in Peel Region and 136 in York Region.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...