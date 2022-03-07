Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations remain below 700, ICU admissions under 250

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario remains below the 700 mark for the second straight day on Monday as ICU admissions related to the virus held steady under 250 for the same duration of time.

Data released by the government shows that there are currently 693 patients in hospital with the novel coronavirus, an increase of seven patients over Sunday’s total. This could be explained by a reporting delay by hospitals over the weekend.

Meanwhile, ICU admissions sit at 249, up from 247 over the previous day.

The current levels of hospitalizations and ICU admissions have been largely unseen in the province since the end of December and the beginning of January, respectively.

The province did not provide the vaccination status of those in hospital or information about incidental hospitalizations.

An additional 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the last 24 hours, though that number is likely an underestimate due to limited access to testing across the province.

With 9,447 tests processed since yesterday, Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 11.8 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Four net new deaths were also recorded Monday, three of which occurred in the last month and one that occurred more than one month ago but is being reported now due to a data cleaning.

Ontario has seen 1,114,284 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout the pandemic, including 12,574 deaths and 1,085,011 resolved cases.

This is a developing news story. More to come.