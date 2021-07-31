TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 250 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since Canada Day.

On Saturday, health officials logged an additional 258 infections, marking the third day in which the daily COVID-19 case count has been above 200.

The number of infections has been climbing daily over the last week. Officials reported 226 cases on Friday, 218 on Thursday, 158 on Wednesday and 127 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 183. One week ago that number was 159.

The last time more than 250 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ontario was on July 1, when 284 infections were logged.

Six more deaths related to the disease were also reported on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 9,345.

"Locally, there are 53 new cases in Toronto, 33 in York Region, 28 in the Region of Waterloo, 27 in Hamilton and 26 in Peel Region," Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

In total, Ontario officials have identified 550,436 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, including deaths and recoveries.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.