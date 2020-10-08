TORONTO -- Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases reaching highest mark ever

Ontario is reporting nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19, which marks the highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials reported 797 new infections on Thursday, breaking the previous high of 732 new cases that were reported on Oct. 2.

The province said that it also completed 48,500 tests over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number done to date.

Four more people have also died due to COVID-19, the province reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,992.

The new record-breaking infections bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed infections to 56,742, including 48,308 recoveries and the deaths.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...