TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.

Health officials confirmed 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday. The province had reported the same number of new infections on Thursday.

The numbers jumped back into the 400s on Thursday after a single-day drop the day before when the province reported 335 new infections Wednesday.

Nearly half of the new cases are in the City of Toronto. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott reported that 204 of the new cases are in Toronto, 66 are in Peel Region and 40 are in Ottawa.