TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day.

Health officials confirmed an additional 204 cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday. The new cases continue to mark a spike in numbers after several weeks of daily case counts below the 200 mark.

The new COVID-19 cases come after 232 were reported on Saturday and 213 were reported Friday. Before the previous three days, the last time Ontario saw a daily case count climb above 200 was on July 21, when 203 new cases were reported in a single day.

The province also reported that one more person has died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,815.

The new infections bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed infections to 44,504, including 39,841 recoveries and the deaths.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 27 of the province's 34 public health units have reported five or fewer new cases of the disease on Sunday, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all.

On Sunday, Peel Region reported 35 new cases, Ottawa reported 47 new cases, Toronto reported 63 new cases, York Region reported 11 new cases, and Windsor-Essex reported 13.

Of the new patients, the majority were between the ages of 20 and 39. Twenty-four new cases were reported in people under the age of 20, while 36 were recorded in those over the age of 60.

There are currently 39 people in the hospital being treated for the disease. Fourteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit and nine are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario

More than 3.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario since the virus reached the province in late January.

In the last 24 hours, a little more than 31,000 tests were conducted.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, 26,765 test samples are still under investigation.