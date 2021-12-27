Ontario health officials reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day.

The province confirmed 9,418 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, which comes after officials reported 9,571 new cases on Friday, 10,412 new cases on Saturday and 9,862 new cases on Sunday.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average has soared to 7,550, up from 2,863 at this point last week.

Data on test positivity, a breakdown of breakthrough cases versus those in unvaccinated people, as well as recent fatality information was not provided due to the holiday period.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that there are 480 people in hospital due to COVID-19 and 176 of those patients are in intensive care.

In a series of tweets published on Monday, she wrote that more than 45,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Boxing Day.

Now in Ontario, a total of 26,494,532 vaccine doses have been administered across the province.

She said that 90.7 per cent of Ontarians 12 and over have one dose of the vaccine and 88 per cent have two doses.