TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting a slight dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases after recording two days with more than 400 infections but the seven-day trend has once again increased.

Health officials reported 365 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is a slight dip from the 407 reported on Saturday and 401 on Friday.

Ontario reported one additional COVID-19-related death on Sunday, pushing the total number of fatalities to 2,827. According to the daily epidemiologic summary, the death reported was a health-care worker but no additional details were provided.

The number of lab-confirmed infections in the province now stands at 46,849, including 40,968 recoveries and deaths.

There are currently 63 people in the hospital being treated for the disease. Twenty of those patients are in the intensive care unit and 10 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Of the new patients on Sunday, the majority are between the ages of 20 and 39, with 187 new cases reported.

There were 66 new cases in people under the age of 19. In the 40 to 59 age group, there are 87 new cases. There are 34 new cases in people above the age of 60.

Ontario broke a new testing record in the previous 24 hour period, processing more than 40,120 swabs. Sunday's positivity rate was 0.9 per cent.

Where are Ontario's new COVID-19 cases?

The majority of Sunday's new cases are concentrated in Ontario's COVID-19 hotspots.

The regions reporting the most new cases include:

Toronto - 113

Peel Region - 108

York Region - 38

Halton Region - 24

Waterloo - 20

Durham Region - 19

Ottawa - 14

On Saturday, Elliott said Ontario's recent spike in COVID-19 cases is "extremely concerning." This time last month, Ontario was reporting around 100 new cases per day. The seven-day rolling average has now increased to 335, up from 312 on Friday.

Elliott made the comment about Ontario's spike in cases during a rare weekend press conference, where the government announced gathering sizes would be slashed across the entire province.

Gathering sizes are now capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors for at least the next 28 days. The previous gathering limits were 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

"We will never hesitate to protect the wellbeing of all Ontarians," Elliott said.

Elliott said the government would take further action if daily COVID-19 cases continue to increase.Ontario is reporting 365 cases of #COVID19 as 40,127 tests were completed, a new provincial record as we continue to expand lab capacity. Locally, Toronto is reporting 113 new cases, with 108 in Peel and 38 in York. 69% of today’s new cases are in people under the age of 40.