TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases after recording a nearly five month low yesterday.

Health officials confirmed 95 new infections on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 40,289.

On Tuesday, the province added 33 new infections, but said the low number was partially the result of a routine data clean-up, which removed 21 duplicated cases in Toronto.

There was one new death in the previous 24-hours period. Ontario also added 134 additional resolved cases.

"Today, Ontario is reporting 95 cases of #COVID19, a 0.2 per cent increase and another day below 100 cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Wednesday morning. “Locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases."

This is a developing news story. More information to come.