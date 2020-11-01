Advertisement
Nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ontario, nine more deaths
Published Sunday, November 1, 2020 10:25AM EST
Employees work at the Canadian Hospital Specialities (CHS) helping take dual COVID-19 testing swab kits and separating them into two units to help with swab capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oakville, Ont., on Monday, June 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting close to 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.
While still a relatively high number, the 977 new infections represent a slight decrease over Saturday’s total when 1,015 cases were reported.
The province also recorded nine more deaths as a result of the disease in the last 24-hour period, bringing Ontario's COVID-19 death toll to 3,145
This is a breaking news story. More to come.