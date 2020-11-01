TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting close to 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

While still a relatively high number, the 977 new infections represent a slight decrease over Saturday’s total when 1,015 cases were reported.

The province also recorded nine more deaths as a result of the disease in the last 24-hour period, bringing Ontario's COVID-19 death toll to 3,145

This is a breaking news story. More to come.