TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 1,700 new COVID-19 infections Friday as the number of patients in intensive care continues to climb.

The 1,780 cases represent a slight decrease over Thursday’s total when 1,824 cases were logged.

As of Friday morning, there are 674 patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19.

At least 207 of those patients are currently being treated in the ICU, up from the 195 patients reported a day earlier. Of those patients, 116 are currently breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

This marks the first time in the second wave of the pandemic that there are more than 200 patients in the ICU. The Ontario government has previously said that it becomes nearly impossible to treat non-COVID-19-related patients once there are more than 300 patients in intensive care.

Modelling released last month suggested that Ontario could cross that key threshold by mid-December.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 123,526, including deaths and recoveries.

Twenty-five more deaths related to the novel coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the province's COVID-19 death toll to 3,737.

Meanwhile, 1,553 more cases are now considered to be resolved. More than 100,000 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.