TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The 1,015 new cases logged Saturday morning mark the highest number of new infections recorded in a single day since Oct. 25, when 1,042 cases were added. In total, there are 75,730 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Nine more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the last 24-hour period, pushing Ontario's death toll to 3,136.

At the same time, 798 more cases of the disease are now considered to be resolved by the Ministry of Health. At least 64,717 residents who contracted COVID-19 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Right now there are 7,877 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. With 41,920 tests performed in the previous day, the province's positivity rate sits at 2.4 per cent.

On Thursday, provincial health officials released new modelling data highlighting the three different scenarios for Ontario’s second wave of COVID-19.

While the data showed that the province may have avoided the worst-case scenario, officials say they expect to see at least 800 new COVID-19 cases a day for most of the month of November.

“What is important here though is that although cases are continuing to grow, that growth has slowed,” co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Adalsteinn Brown said at the time. “We’re starting to see a more gentle curve there.”

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are up over yesterday with six more patients admitted. In total, there are 320 patients currently in an Ontario hospital with the disease, 73 of which are being treated in an intensive care unit. Of those patients, 54 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Most of the new cases added Saturday (359) are in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Another 303 cases added were in people between the ages of 40 and 59, while 168 cases were recorded in people 19 years of age and younger.

There were 132 new infections in people between the ages of 60 and 79. Fifty-seven cases were recorded in people 80 years of age and older.

Where are the new cases of COVID-19?

Most of the new cases were reported in Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots.

“Locally, there are 325 new cases in Toronto, 282 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 88 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet published Saturday morning.

On Oct.10, three of those regions were moved into a modified version of Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan in an effort to curb the rise of new COVID-19 cases. York Region would be placed under the same public health measures a week later.

Those new restrictions forced the closure of indoor dining at restaurants in those areas, as well as the use of gyms and movie theatres, and are expected to expire 28 days after they were imposed.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford said that he has asked his public experts to create a plan that would ease restrictions and allow businesses to start reopening following that date.

"Based off what I’m seeing in the modelling, I have asked our public health experts to come back next week with a plan to begin to ease restrictions in a way that safely allows businesses to start opening back up after the 28 day period is over," Ford said at the time.

Meanwhile, new case numbers in Hamilton, Halton, Niagara and Waterloo are also in the double digits.

Several other public health units across Ontario recorded fewer than five new cases of COVID-19, while a number of others logged zero new cases.