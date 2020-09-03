TORONTO -- Ontario reports more than 100 new cases of COVId-19 for eighth straight day

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Ontario has surpassed 100 for the eighth day in a row.

Health officials reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday bringing the provincial total to 42,686 including deaths and recoveries.

No new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hour-period leaving the provincial death toll unchanged at 2,812.

As well, 119 more cases are now considered resolved by health officials, pushing the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the province to 38,625.

The last time new daily case numbers in Ontario were below the 100 mark was on August 26 when 88 new infections were reported.

There are currently 1,249 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Most of the new cases added on Thursday were reported in people between the ages of 40 and 59. The 42 new patients in that age group bring the total to 12,706.

Another 41 new patients are between the ages of 20 and 39 and make up 13,419 of all cases in the province, the most of any age group.

Nineteen new cases were recorded in people 19 years of age and younger, a statistic Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has been keeping a close eye on as students prepare to return to class.

Twenty-one cases were reported in patients between the ages of 60 and 79 and eight cases were reported in patients 80 years of age or older.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.