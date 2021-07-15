TORONTO -- Ontario has reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row.

On Thursday, health officials logged 143 more infections, as well as 10 deaths. The new cases mark a slight decrease from the 154 infections reported on Wednesday and the 146 on Tuesday.

For the past week, Ontario has consistently seen COVID-19 case counts below 200, bringing the rolling seven-day average of daily infections to 154.

Last week that number was 192.

"Locally, there are 25 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 25 in Grey Bruce and 20 in Toronto," Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter Thursday.

In total, Ontario has identified 547,705 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since January 2020.

With the additional 10 deaths reported Thursday, the total number of people who died as a result of the disease now stands at 9,275

This is a breaking news story. More to come.