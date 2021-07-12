TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting just over 100 new cases of COVID-19, marking the lowest daily case count since early September.

The province confirmed 114 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, which comes after officials reported 166 new infections on Sunday and 179 new infections on Saturday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 172, down from 223 at this point last week.

The last time the province reported fewer than 120 new cases of the disease was on Sept. 1 when officials logged 112 new infections.

With 23,695 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province remains at 0.9 per cent.

As the province recorded no new deaths related to the disease, the total death tally in the province stands at 9,251.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...