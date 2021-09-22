TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in weeks as the province’s vaccine certificate takes effect.

The 463 infections logged Wednesday mark the lowest single-day case total reported since Aug. 17 when 348 were found.

Of the cases reported today, 332 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 131 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Right now, there are 299 people in hospitalized with the disease. Those hospitalizations include 271 patients who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 28 who are fully vaccinated.

There are 187 people in an ICU with COVID-19 and 178 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. At least nine are fully vaccinated.

Wednesday’s report brings Ontario’s seven-day average for the number of cases reported to 691. A week ago, that number was 722.

Labs across the province processed 39,092 tests in the last 24 hours which the Ministry of Health said generated a positivity rate of 1.8. Health officials last reported a positivity rate that low on Aug. 7.

The province has logged 581,231 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus throughout the course of the pandemic. That number includes 565,710 recoveries and 9,670 deaths—seven of which were reported in the last 24 hours.

Starting today, people will need to show proof of vaccination to enter most non-essential businesses, including indoor restaurants, movie theatres, and gyms in Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.