TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death due to the disease.

The province confirmed 660 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, which comes after officials reported a drop to 486 new infections on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday, the province reported more than 600 cases daily for four days straight. Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 625, up from 495 at this point last week.

With 26,406 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at 2.4 per cent.

With the one more person dying due to COVID-19, officials say that the total death tally in the province is now 9,472.

