Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame auctioning off 2 original Rogers Centre seats

Toronto Blue Jays fans have the chance to get their hands on some unique memorabilia.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is auctioning off two original Rogers Centre seats.

The home stadium to Canada's only baseball team has undergone hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations since 2022 on all levels of the venue.

The Hall of Fame tells CTV Toronto the pair of seats were provided to them from the Blue Jays and are from the 500 level renovations.

The seats – numbered five and six – come with a letter of authenticity from the Hall of Fame.

They are part of a holiday silent auction being held until Dec. 9. The organization says all funds raised in the auction will go towards the preservation of the museum's collection and programming at its location in St. Marys, Ontario.

"The Holiday Silent Auction is one of our most important fundraisers of the year because it provides the much needed funds that allow us to tell the story of Canadian baseball history," Scott Crawford, Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Director of Operations, said in an email on Tuesday.

"These seats are where Blue Jays history is viewed from. The organization is almost 50 years old and the stadium is 35 years old so the memories that have been created are endless."

Winning the pair of seats would secure one lucky Blue Jays fan a rare memento after a mound of seats from the Rogers Centre were found discarded at a scrapyard north of Toronto in October last year.

Sources told CTV News Toronto at the time that the seats were not salvageable due to their age.

According to the Hall of Fame, the seats up for auction directly from the Rogers Centre are valued at $2,000. So far, just one bid of $900 has been made.

In total, 99 items are up for grabs ranging from Major League Baseball memorabilia to experiences.

More than $13,900 has been raised since the auction opened on Nov. 18.