TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting fewer than 350 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths linked to the disease after infections climbed over the weekend.

Health officials are logging 325 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new cases mark a decrease from the 423 reported on Sunday, which was the first time Ontario reported over 400 new cases of COVID-19 since mid-June, and the 378 new cases logged on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health is recording no deaths on Monday. The province’s total death toll stands at 9,407.

The province’s seven-day rolling average is now 283. Just over a week ago, that number was 189.

Within the last 24 hours, Ontario processed 15,805 lab confirmed tests, generating a positivity rate of 1.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health says 113 patients with the virus are in the intensive care unit and 83 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.