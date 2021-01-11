TORONTO -- More than 5,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, officials confirmed as they logged more than 3,000 cases for the eighth day in a row.

Health officials logged 3,338 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking a decrease from the record-breaking 3,945 infections the previous day.

There were 3,433 cases recorded on Saturday, 3,799 on Friday (not including an extra 450 cases added due to a backlog) and 3,519 on Thursday.

Officials also recorded 29 additional deaths related to the disease, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Ontario to 5,012.

More than 1,500 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. According to a Critical Care Report obtained by CP24, at least 409 of those patients are being cared for in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The province says there are at least 268 people in the ICU who require a ventilator to breath.

Officials have said that once the number of ICU patients with COVID-19 exceeds the 300 mark it becomes nearly impossible to provide care not related to the disease.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 219,120, including deaths and recoveries.

Where are the COVID-19 cases?

"Locally, there are 931 new cases in Toronto, 531 in Peel, 241 in York Region, 168 in Niagara and 165 in Waterloo," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health, 46,403 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, which they say brings the province’s positivity rate to about 7.7 per cent.

The new infections come as Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet meets to discuss new COVID-19 lockdown measures in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

“We worked all weekend, basically all weekend until late hours last night. We will be going to cabinet with recommendations will make an announcement tomorrow,” the premier told reporters on Monday.

Government officials have also confirmed that new modelling data will be released on Tuesday. Last week, Ford hinted that Ontario residents will “fall off their chair” after hearing the news.

The entire province has been under a lockdown order since Dec. 26.

This is a developing news story. More to come.