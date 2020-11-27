TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases after the province completed a record-breaking number of tests over the past 24 hours.

The province confirmed 1,855 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday. It’s the highest number of cases ever recorded in a single day in Ontario. The previous record high was on Saturday when officials logged 1,588 cases.

Officials said the province completed 58,037 tests over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number ever. The previous record-breaking number was on Oct. 8, when the province processed 48,488 tests in a 24-hour period.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...