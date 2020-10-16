TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded more than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day.

On Friday, provincial health officials logged 712 new infections of the novel coronavirus.

There were 783 cases logged on Thursday, 721 on Wednesday, 746 on Tuesday, and 807 cases on Monday. Ontario saw 649 cases on Sunday, 809 on Saturday and hit a record-high when 939 infections were logged last Friday.

The total number of lab-confirmed infections in the province is now 62,908, including deaths and recoveries.

Ontario confirmed nine new deaths linked to the disease on Friday, including five residents of long-term care homes. The province’s death toll is now 3,031. There were also nine deaths reported on Tuesday but prior to that it had been months since the fatality number had been that high.

There were 713 more cases deemed to be resolved by officials on Wednesday. The province now has a total of 54,004 recovered patients.

According to provincial health officials, there are 261 patients currently in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19. Of those patients, 67 are in the intensive care unit and 36 of those 67 patients remain on a ventilator for assistance with breathing.

Where are the new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario?

Of the new infections logged on Friday, 213 are in Toronto, 135 are in Peel Region, 108 are in Ottawa, 62 are in York Region, and 46 are in Halton Region.

Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa were pulled back to a modified version of Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan last week. Indoor dining, gyms, casinos and cinemas have all been ordered to close in these areas for at least 28 days.

Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet is meeting Friday morning amid new concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in York Region and Halton Region.

Approximately 85 per cent of the new infections recorded on Friday are in people under the age of 60. Ninety-seven cases were logged in those under the age 19, 290 cases were logged in those between the ages of 20 and 39 and 223 were logged in those between the ages of 40 and 59.

There were 86 new infections in people between the ages of 60 and 79 seen on Friday and 17 in those over the age of 80.

On Friday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 38,500 tests were conducted in the last-recorded 24-hour period.

There are 37,155 tests that current remain under investigation in the province.