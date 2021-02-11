Advertisement
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, cites data issue
TORONTO -- Ontario health officials logged 945 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths related to the disease, but say the numbers are “underestimated” due to further data migration at Toronto Public Health.
In a statement issued Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said that as part of Toronto Public Health’s transition to the provincial system, the public health unit’s case counts “are under-reported today, resulting in an underestimate of the daily counts.”
The last time Toronto Public Health migrated data to the provincial system, it resulted in a couple days’ worth of daily case count fluctuations.
According to the province, there were only 112 cases of COVID-19 reported in Toronto on Thursday. Officials say there were also 258 cases in Peel Region and 116 in York Region.
The seven-day rolling average of daily reported COVID-19 cases is now 1,264.
There have been 282,511 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic, including deaths and recoveries.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
Backstory:
The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.