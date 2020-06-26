TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, the lowest number of new cases recorded since March 25.

Friday’s report brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 34,316 – a 0.3 per cent increase over Thursday’s total, when 189 new lab-confirmed cases were added.

“While very welcome news, we shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from one day of data,” Christine Elliott, Ontario’s minister of health, said in a tweet published Friday morning.

The daily number of new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Ontario this week has been relatively low. Aside from a slight increase on Tuesday, the province has continued to report fewer than 200 lab-confirmed cases per day.

“We’ll continue to keep a close eye on what is hopefully the continuation of our downward trend," Elliott added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 1,918, with 226 existing cases now considered resolved by the ministry of health. To date, 29,754 patients in Ontario have recovered from the virus.

Three more deaths were reported in Ontario over the last 24-hour period, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 2,644.

According to Friday's epidemiologic summary, there are 256 patients in Ontario hospitals receiving treatment for the virus. Of those 256 patients, 61 are being treated in an intensive care unit, 41 of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.