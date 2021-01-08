TORONTO -- Ontario has shattered a COVID-19 record as health officials logged more than 4,200 cases on Friday, citing a data backlog that accounts for about 450 of the new infections.

As the first week of 2021 comes to an end, the province recorded 4,249 novel coronavirus infections and confirmed 26 more deaths related to the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, there was a data upload delay at Toronto Public Health and therefore approximately 450 additional cases were included in Friday’s count. These cases were primarily from Jan. 5 and 6.

If those 450 cases were removed from Friday’s total there would still be 3,799 new infections logged, which is a record for the province.

The province saw daily case counts climb above the 3,000 mark over the past four days with a previous record of 3,519 infections logged on Thursday.

There were 3,266 cases of the disease recorded on Jan. 6 and 3,128 on Jan. 5.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 3,394, up from 2,480 one week ago.

There were 71,481 COVID-19 tests completed in the province in the last-recorded 24-hour period.

The province’s test positivity rate now stands at about 6.2 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the new infections logged on Friday, 1,382 are in Toronto, 691 are in Peel Region, 427 are in York Region, 213 are in Niagara, 154 are in Ottawa, 170 are in Durham Region, 184 are in Windsor-Essex, 176 are in Hamilton, 134 are in Halton Region, and 147 are in Waterloo Region.

Other areas that recorded more than 50 cases of the disease on Friday include Simcoe Muskoka (75), Lambton (56) and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (85).

Friday’s case count brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 208,394, including deaths and recoveries.

With the 26 new deaths confirmed by health officials on Friday, the province’s death toll is now 4,882. Of the new deaths, 15 were residents of long-term care homes.

According to the province, there are at least 1,446 patients infected with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals.

Of those patients, 369 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 250 of those 369 patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

On Friday, health officials deemed 2,738 more cases of the disease to be resolved, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 175,309.

There are currently 28,203 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

In an effort to help curb the spread of the disease, all of Ontario is currently under lockdown until Jan. 25.

Thus far, 87,563 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario, including 14,932 doses administered in the previous day. The vaccine requires two doses. In Ontario, 4,053 total vaccinations have been completed as of Friday.