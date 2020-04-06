TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed 309 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 13 more deaths.

The new patients announced on Monday morning bring the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario to 4,347, including 132 deceased patients.

There are currently an additional 329 people under investigation for the virus.

The number of resolved cases in the province currently sits at 1,624.

To date, more than 78,000 people have been tested for the virus across the province.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

The Ontario government’s website advises those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their primary health care provider or Telehealth Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.