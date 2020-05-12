TORONTO -- Ontario health officials logged 361 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and confirmed 56 more deaths.

The new patients bring the province’s total number of confirmed cases to 20,907, including 1,725 deaths and 15,391 recoveries.

Ontario has recently been seeing a downward trend in the number of new cases reported each day. Provincial health officials recorded 346 new cases on Saturday, which was the lowest daily number since April 6, then 294 new cases were logged on Sunday and 308 on Monday.

There are currently 1,025 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 192 of them are being treated in the intensive care unit.

According to Tuesday’s epidemiological summary, seven of Ontario’s deceased patients were between the ages of 20 and 39. There have been no deaths recorded in people 19 years of age or younger. Seventy-two of all deceased patients in the province were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 427 people were between the ages of 60 and 79. People 80 years of age or older has been the hardest hit age group with 1,219 deaths.

There have been 245 outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care homes in Ontario. That is an increase of six since Monday’s report.

In Ontario, 3,485 health-care workers have become infected with the disease.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients:

42 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 57.3 per cent are female – 160 cases did not specify male or female gender

43.1 per cent of all patients are 60 years of age or older – 14 cases did not specify their age

2.6 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger

23.7 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39

30.6 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59

21.5 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79

21.6 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 62.1 per cent of all cases

6.1 per cent of all patients had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill

22.5 per cent of all patients had close contact with a previously confirmed case

36.2 per cent of all patients had community exposure

34.3 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Across the province, thus far, more than 459,921 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted.

Approximately 11,957 tests were conducted in the last-recorded 24-hour period.

There are currently 10,811 test samples that remain under investigation in Ontario.

It is worth noting that the number of tests completed by the province is not representative of the total number of people tested, meaning one person may have been tested more than once.