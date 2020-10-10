TORONTO -- More than 3,000 people have now died after contracting COVID-19.

On Saturday, health officials reported another 809 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with the majority of infections logged in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.

The new cases represent a decrease from the record-high 939 infections reported on Friday.

Officials also recorded another seven deaths related to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,004.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, at least five of the deaths were residents in long-term care homes.

Of the 3,004 deaths reported in the province, 12 were in people between the ages of 20 and 39 while 125 were between the ages of 40 and 59.

Seniors continue to be the demographic hardest hit by the disease. At least 799 people between the ages of 60 and 79 have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,067 more deaths were logged in those over the age of 80.

One person under the age of 19 has died, although it is not clear if the death was caused by the disease or other health issues.

Where are the new cases?

More than half of the new COVID-19 cases were reported in COVID-19 hotspots.

Toronto logged 358 infections in the last 24 hours while Peel Region reported 123, Ottawa logged 94 and York Region recorded 76.

Durham Region, Halton Region and Hamilton have each reported more than 20 COVID-19 cases. Two other local public health units are reporting more than 10 infections.

Nearly 44,300 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. More than 56,100 tests remain under investigation.

The new cases come as Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region reverts to a modified Stage 2 in the province's economic reopening plan. As of Saturday, restaurants will no longer be able to provide indoor dining and large facilities such as gyms and movie theatres have closed.

The new restrictions will remain in place for 28 days.

This is a developing news story. More to come.