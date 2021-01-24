TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 additional deaths related to the disease.

The 2,417 new infections mark an increase over Saturday’s total when 2,359 cases were logged. This brings Ontario’s COVID-19 case count to 255,002, including 5,803 deaths and 225,046 recoveries.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases reported is 2,459. Right now, there are 24,153 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.