Ontario reports more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19, another 50 deaths
Published Sunday, January 24, 2021 10:15AM EST
A health-care worker does a test at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 additional deaths related to the disease.
The 2,417 new infections mark an increase over Saturday’s total when 2,359 cases were logged. This brings Ontario’s COVID-19 case count to 255,002, including 5,803 deaths and 225,046 recoveries.
The province’s seven-day average for number of cases reported is 2,459. Right now, there are 24,153 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.