TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths related to the disease.

Health officials confirmed 1,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. The province has now reported fewer than 1,500 new cases for eight straight days.

On Thursday, the province reported 945 new cases and on Friday, it reported 1,076 new cases, but health officials noted those totals were underestimated due to a data issue in Toronto.

With more than 50,000 tests completed, the Ontario Ministry of Health reported a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent on Saturday.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 1,167, down from 1,479 one week ago.

This is a breakng news story. More to come...