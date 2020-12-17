TORONTO -- Ontario reported more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest number of cases recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The 2,432 new infections reported mark the third straight day in which the province has logged more than 2,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Thursday's report also shows that the seven-day average number of cases reported in Ontario has crossed 2,000 for the first time.

This brings Ontario’s COVID-19 case total to 148,967, including 4,058 deaths and 127,425 resolved cases.

Twenty-three of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours according to data released by the province Thursday.

Another 2,009 cases are now considered to be resolved by the ministry of health.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.