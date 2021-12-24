Ontario health officials are reporting more than 9,500 new cases, which marks the highest case count ever recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported 9,571 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, surpassing by thousands yesterday’s record-breaking number of 5,790.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average has soared to 4,922, up from 1,914 at this point last week.

The province recorded six new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 10,146.

This is a breaking new story. More to come...