TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.

Today’s case count comes after officials reported 654 new infections on Saturday and 573 new infections on Friday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 537, down from 596 at this point last week.

With 29,755 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stood at 1.8 per cent.

The province recorded two new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,790.

At least 153 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care in Ontario hospitals and 82 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The province deemed 539 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Sunday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 577,490.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 591,866, including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES IN ONTARIO

Most of the new cases were found in parts of the Greater Toronto Area. Officials reported 98 new cases in Toronto, 63 new cases in York Region, 45 new cases in Peel Region and 16 new cases in Durham Region.

Officials also reported 58 new cases in Ottawa, 39 new cases in Hamilton and 35 new cases in Windsor-Essex. All other regions reported fewer than 30 new cases of the disease.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, of the 535 new infections reported on Sunday, 104 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 69 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 166 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

As well, officials found 134 cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59, 54 cases in people between the ages of 60 and 79 and eight cases in people over the age of 80.

Officials also reported an additional 165 cases of the Delta variant in lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests. This brings the total number of cases to 19,291.

MORE THAN 10.7M PEOPLE FULLY VACCINATED IN ONTARIO

The province reports that 10,726,674 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 29,247 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

Just over 22 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the rollout began last year.