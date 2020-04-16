TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed an additional 38 deaths related to COVID-19 while adding 514 new cases of the virus in the province, the second highest number of cases reported in a single day.

There are currently 8,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which includes 423 deaths and 4,194 recoveries. Close to 300 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours alone.

According to Thursday’s epidemiological summary, one deceased patient is between the ages of 20 and 39, another 26 patients who died were between the ages of 40 and 59, 130 deceased patients were between the ages of 60 and 79, up from the 115 reported on Wednesday. An additional 266 patients who died were 80 years of age or older, an increase of 19 from the number reported on Wednesday.

Seniors’ residences and long-term care homes have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. As of Thursday morning, the province says that there are currently 104 outbreaks at such facilities across Ontario, representing 162 deaths. The data shows that 18 long-term care residents have died since yesterday.

On Wednesday, the Ontario government unveiled its new plan to fight COVID-19 in long-term care homes, including stricter testing and screening measures in homes facing outbreaks. As well, the government issued an emergency order that limits long-term care home staff to working at only one facility, a move nursing advocates and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath had been calling for.

However, that order does not come into effect until April 22 and only last 14 days from that date, which Horwath called unacceptable.

“Everybody knew long-term care was in a crisis,” Horwath said Wednesday. “And so here we are now in the midst of this crisis, and it shouldn’t be another week.”

The Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton defended the rollout of the emergency order on Wednesday saying that the delay gives long-term care homes enough time to prepare.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams echoed Fulleton’s comments saying that implementation of such an order “takes time.”

“Because you have to deal with various contracts and negotiations and you have to deal with all of that.”

This is a developing story. More to come.