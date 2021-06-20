TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting fewer than 400 new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.

The 318 infections logged Sunday mark a decrease from Saturday’s report when 355 were added.

Health officials recorded 345 cases on Friday, 370 on Thursday, 384 on Wednesday and a months-long low of 296 on Tuesday.

Labs across Ontario processed 21,063 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 1.7 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s case total now sits at 542,198, including 529,506 recoveries and 9,019 deaths, 12 of which were reported in the previous day.

Sunday’s report brings the seven-day average for the number of cases reported to 359. A week ago, that number was 514.

There are currently 333 patients in intensive care with COVID-19, according to data presented by the province. Of those patients, 208 are on a ventilator.

It should be noted that the total number of hospitalizations stated by the province Sunday is actually lower than that of ICU admissions at 266, which may be due to a delay in patient reporting over the weekend.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Most of the cases reported today were found in Waterloo (51), Peel Region (49), and Toronto (45).

Case numbers in the double digits were also reported in Niagara Region, York Region, Durham Region, Ottawa, and Porcupine Health Unit.

Ontario is currently in Step 1 of its reopening plan, which allows for outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, patio dining at restaurants, and limited indoor non-essential shopping.

The province is expected to enter Step 2 of its reopening schedule on July 2 at the earliest. At that time, outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people, indoor gatherings of up to 5 people, and personal care services where face coverings can be worn will be permitted.

Update on COVID-19 variants

Another 148 cases of COVID-19 variants were confirmed in Ontario since yesterday.

Of those cases, 127 are the Alpha variant B.1.1.7, first discovered in the U.K., which brings the case total to 142,113.

No new cases of the Beta variant B.1.351, first discovered in South Africa, were recorded. The case total remains at 1,154.

One additional cases of the Gamma variant P.1, first discovered in Brazil, was confirmed, bringing its case total to 4,230.

At least 20 cases of the Delta variant B.1.617.2, discovered in India, were added. There are 751 confirmed infections of the variant in Ontario.

Vaccinations in Ontario

The province said it administered 184,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

More than 12,551,000 residents have received a first dose since the vaccination campaign began in December.

That number includes 2,874,280 people who have received both a first and second dose and are considered to be fully vaccinated.