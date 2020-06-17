TORONTO -- The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario remains under 200 for the fourth straight day.

Health officials reported 190 new cases Wednesday morning, which represents a 0.6 per cent increase over the day prior when the province recorded 184 new infections.

“While a slight uptick over yesterday, there’s still plenty of good news, including a considerable increase in resolved cases, with 353 more today,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

Today’s report brings the province’s total number of cases to 32,744, including 27,784 resolved cases and 2,550 deaths, 12 of which occurred since Tuesday.

Of the 34 public health units across Ontario, only five regions reported more than five new cases of COVID-19.

The majority of the new cases (81 per cent) were reported in Toronto, Peel and Windsor, all of which remain in Stage 1 of the province’s plan to reopen.

Ontario continues to perform at least 20,000 tests for the novel coronavirus per day with 24,205 tests completed in the last 24 hour period alone. To date, the province has conducted 1,071,429 tests, 21,635 of which are under investigation.

Additionally, the positivity rate for COVID-19 is hovering just above one per cent, meaning that as more people are getting tested for the virus the number of positive cases remains low.

The recent downward trend in new cases also applies to hospitalizations for COVID-19. As of Wednesday morning, there are 383 patients in hospital with the virus, 92 of which are being treated in an intensive care unit. Of those 92 in the ICU, 65 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

