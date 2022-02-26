Ontario is reporting 34 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as the number of people being treated in intensive care continues to decline.

According to the province, there are 1,024 people being treated in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19. This represents a slight increase from a day earlier when officials reported the lowest count since late December.

Of those patients, about 46 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 specific reasons while about 54 per cent were being treated for other ailments and then tested positive for the virus.

The number of patients in intensive care has dropped to 284 as of Saturday. About 82 per cent of those patients were admitted due to COVID-19. The remaining tested positive after the fact.

Thirty-one more deaths were also confirmed in the last 24 hour period while three additional deaths were added to the cumulative case count, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic to 12,420.

With just over 16,000 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate is about 10.7 per cent.

There are 2,338 more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, although this number is an underestimation due to the lack of testing in the province.

