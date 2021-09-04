TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 900 new COVID-19 cases, marking the highest case count seen in months.

The province confirmed 944 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, which comes after officials logged 807 cases on Friday and 865 cases on Thursday.

The last time the province reported more than 944 new cases in a single day was on May 30, when officials recorded 1,033 new cases.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 747, up from 686 at this point last week. The province’s seven-day average has been increasing for weeks now.

The province recorded nine new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,539.

Five of the nine deaths reported today occurred more than two months ago, the Ministry of Health said. The deaths are being reported as part of a data catch-up.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...