TORONTO -- For the fifth day in a row, Ontario health officials are reporting more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The 1,058 new infections represent a slight decrease over Sunday’s total when 1,087 cases were logged. The province recorded 1,228 cases on Saturday.

Monday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 294,144, including 276,937 recoveries and 6,872 deaths.

Eleven of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

The seven-day average for number of cases reported in Ontario is currently 1,044. A week ago today, that number was 1,051.

With 31,163 tests completed in the previous day, the province says Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.3 per cent.

