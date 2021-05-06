TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease appears to be trending downwards.

The 3,424 infections reported Thursday represent an increase over Wednesday’s total when 2,941 were added. A day earlier, the province logged 2,791 cases.

Thursday’s report marks the fifth straight day in which COVID-19 admissions to an intensive care unit (ICU) have declined.

ICU admissions reached an all-time high of 900 at the start of the month and now sit at 877. Before then, the number of patients in the ICU had been steadily growing since mid March.

Less than a month ago, Ontario Health Executive Vice President Dr. Chris Simpson had warned that reaching 900 COVID-19 patients in the ICU could result in a triage protocol that would see some of the oldest and sickest patients not receive the highest level of care available.

However, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott told CP24 earlier this week that arrows are starting to point away from that worst-case scenario.

Labs across Ontario processed 54,118 tests in the last 24 hours yielding a positivity rate of 6.8 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has logged 483,057 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 440,467 recoveries and 8,213 deaths. At least 26 of those deaths were reported in the previous day.

The seven-day average for number of cases reported in Ontario is 3,368, down from 3,810 reported this time last week.

Right now, there are 34,377 active cases of the novel coronavirus across the province.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Most of the cases reported Thursday were found in Toronto (958), Peel Region (900), and York Region (291).

The province also reported case counts in the triple digits for Durham Region (175), Hamilton (155), Halton Region (129), Niagara Region (127), and Ottawa (108).

Ontario has been operating under a provincewide stay-at-home order for nearly a month. The order is set to expire on May 20 at the earliest.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.