TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed another 340 cases of COVID-19, along with 23 more deaths.

The new patients bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province to 22,653, including 1,881 deaths and 17,360 recoveries.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported daily by the province has fluctuated all week, falling as low as 294 patients. On Saturday, health officials reported the highest number of cases since May 9 with 391 new patients.

According to Sunday’s epidemiological summary, eight of the deceased patients are between the ages of 20 and 39. Seventy-seven deceased patients are between the ages of 40 and 59, while 474 are between the ages of 60 and 79.

There have been no deaths in patients under the age of 20.

Those over the age of 79 continue to be the hardest hit demographic. At least 1,321 people in that age group have died after contracting COVID-19.

The data in the province’s epidemiological summary is submitted as of 4 p.m. on Saturday through the integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS). According to this information, there are 269 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across Ontario and at least 867 residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

This marks an increase of five outbreaks since the last reported 24-hour period.

There has been an ongoing discrepancy between the data submitted by public health agencies through iPHIS and the information obtained by the Ministry of Long-Term Care. The ministry is reporting 1,388 deaths in the Ontario facilities and 189 outbreaks.

Of the more than 22,600 people who have tested positive for the disease, about 12.7 per cent have been hospitalized.

Nine hundred and thirty-four people are currently in the hospital as a result of the novel coronavirus and 171 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Most of those ICU patients—129—are using ventilators.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

More than 544,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the province to date.

There have been 16,217 tests conducted in the last-recorded 24-hour period.

As of Sunday, more than 4,000 test samples remain under investigation in Ontario.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients:

• 42.2 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 57.1 per cent are female.

• 2.8 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger.

• 24.1 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39.

• 30.6 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59.

• 21.2 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79.

• 21.3 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older.

• Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 62.8 per cent of all cases.

• 6.6 per cent of all patients had travelled history prior to becoming ill.

• 23.8 per cent of all patients had contact with a previously confirmed case.

• 36.2 per cent of all patients had community exposure.

• 33.4 per cent of cases are pending in terms of contract tracing