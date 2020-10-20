TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting another spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases, recording more than 800 new infections.

Health officials confirms 821 new infections on Tuesday, which is a large increase from the 704 cases reported on Monday and 658 on Sunday.

The majority of cases were found in Ontario's four COVID-19 hotspots, which are currently in a modified Stage 2. There are 327 new cases in Toronto, 136 in Peel Region, 64 in York Region and 79 in Ottawa.

Ontario also completed the lowest number of tests in weeks, only processing 24,000 swabs in the previous 24-hour period. This has caused the positivity rate to surge to 3.4 per cent.

Ontario also reported three new COVID-19-related deaths in the province, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,053.

The total number of lab-confirmed infections in the province is now 65,896, including deaths and recoveries.

There were 628 more cases considered to be resolved by officials on Tuesday. The province now has a total of 56,606 recovered patients.

The record number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario reported in a single day was on Oct. 9 when 939 new infections were added.

Other regions of in province reporting more than 10 new COVID-19 cases include Durham Region (32), Simcoe Muskoka (13), Hamilton (36), Halton (46), and Waterloo (14).

Hospitalizations on the rise

There are now 274 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, up from 252 on Monday. Of those patients, 72 are in the intensive care unit and 45 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon to address the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

He will be joined at Queen's Park by Minister of Education Stephen Lecce to make the announcement.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.