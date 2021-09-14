TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting just under 600 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as seven more deaths due to disease.

The province confirmed 577 new cases of the novel coronavirus today, which comes after officials logged 600 infections on Monday, 784 infections Sunday and 857 infections on Saturday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 716, down from 746 at this point last week.

With 21,133 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province is 2.3 per cent.

The province recorded seven new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,624.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...