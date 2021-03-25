TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in nearly two months.

On Thursday, health officials logged 2,380 new cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as 17 more deaths related to the disease.

The last time more than 2,000 infections were logged was the end of January.

At the same time, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said that about 280 of Thursday’s reported cases were “due to a data catch-up process related to the provincial CCM system.”

Not including the data catch-up cases, the province is reporting approximately 2,100 infections.

"Locally, there are 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 294 in Peel, 244 in York Region and 152 in Ottawa," Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter Thursday. "As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 1,755,596 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered."

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases in Ontario is now about 1,794.

With a little more than 60,000 COVID-19 tests processed in the past 24-hour period, the province says the positivity rate stands at about 3.8 per cent.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 336,070, including deaths and recoveries.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.