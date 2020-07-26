TORONTO -- For the second day in a row, Ontario has recorded fewer than 150 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials logged 137 new infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in Ontario to 38,680.

Of the new patients confirmed on Sunday, 58 per cent are under the age of 40.

The province dipped back down to fewer than 150 new cases on Saturday with 138 following a spike on Friday of 195 new infections.

Over the past 10 days, the province has seen the daily case count range between 103 and 203.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Ontario on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,763.

There are currently 87 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 29 are being treated in the intensive care unit and 21 of those are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

While updating the hospitalization counts in Ontario on Sunday, health officials said approximately 30 hospitals did not submit data on Friday.

“We anticipate that there may be an increase in the number of hospitalized patients when we have more complete reporting,” officials stated.

The number of recovered patients in the province is now 34,359.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Twenty-seven of Ontario’s 34 local public health units reported five or fewer cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Fourteen of those regions recorded zero cases.

According to Sunday’s epidemiological summary, there are 26 new infections in Ottawa, 25 in Windsor-Essex, 39 in Toronto and 12 in Peel Region.

Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex have all been held back from advancing to Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan due to their daily case counts.

As of Friday, the rest of Ontario is in Stage 3.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Provincial health officials have conducted more than two million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, more than 26,000 tests were conducted in Ontario.

There are currently 18,000 tests under investigation in the province.