TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting a hike in the number of COVID-19 cases as the province increases testing for the disease following a two-day slump.

The province confirmed 2,655 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and reported that 89 more people have died due to the disease. The last time the province logged that many deaths was on Jan. 7 when another 89 deaths were recorded.

The Ontario Ministry of Health also reported the province’s positivity rate dropped to 4.6 per cent on Wednesday. The province completed 54,307 tests over the past 24 hours after two days of testing numbers below lab capacity.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...