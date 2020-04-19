TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed 568 more cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional deaths.

As the new patients were announced on Sunday morning, the province’s total number of cases of the novel coronavirus rose to 10,578, including 553 deaths.

While 568 new cases of the novel coronavirus being reported in one day in Ontario is a single-day high, the data presented by health officials on Saturday was not complete. Saturday’s epidemiological summary stated that it did not include data from after April 16 from Toronto Public Health “due to technical issues.”

DAILY BREAKDOWN: Spread of COVID-19 in Ontario

On April 16, Toronto’s top doctor said the city had come up with a new “technology tool” to track and share COVID-19-related data after realizing the province’s system, the integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS), was just not cutting it.

On Sunday, health officials said the summary included “the most current information available from iPHIS as of 4 p.m. April 18 and from the Toronto Public Health Coronavirus Rapid Entry System as of 2 p.m. April 18.”

In Sunday’s epidemiological summary, one deceased patient is listed as being between the ages of 20 and 39. Thirty-one other people who have died of COVID-19 in Ontario were between the ages of 40 and 59, 156 people were between the ages of 60 and 79 and 365 people were 80 years of age or older.

Currently, there are 809 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the province. That number is down from 828 patients reported by health officials on Saturday. Among those currently in hospital, 247 of them are being treated in an intensive care unit and 196 of those 247 patients are on ventilators to assist with breathing.

Of all Ontario patients, 1,179 are health-care workers - 11.1 per cent.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients:

12.3 per cent of all patients have been hospitalized at one point

112 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes in the province

42.5 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 56.7 per cent are female – 87 cases did not specify male or female gender

2.2 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger

22.8 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39

31.7 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59

23 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79

20.2 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 57.4 per cent of all cases in the province

11.7 per cent of all patients had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill

17.9 per cent of all patients had contact with a previously confirmed case

28.4 per cent of all patients had community exposure

42 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending

There 5,736 people who currently remain under investigation for the novel coronavirus in the province.

According to health officials, 9,643 people were tested in the last recorded 24-hour span.

A total of 156,097 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Ontario since the outbreak began.