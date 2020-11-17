TORONTO -- On Tuesday, health officials logged 1,249 cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths related to the disease. This marks a decrease from the 1,487 infections reported a day earlier.

There were 1,248 cases of the novel coronavirus reported on Sunday, a record-breaking 1,581 on Saturday and 1,487 cases on Monday.

This is the 12th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

Seniors continue to be hardest hit by the pandemic. According to the province’s epidemiology report, three of the 12 deaths recorded on Tuesday were residents in long-term care homes.

Of the 3,383 people who have died in Ontario after contracting COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared, 2,340 were over the age of 80.

As of Tuesday, there are at least 529 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, and 127 of those patients are in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Of those in the ICU, 75 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

According to the province, once there are more than 150 COVID-19 patients being treated in the ICU, other non-COVID-19 care and scheduled surgeries can be impacted.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 96,745, including deaths and recoveries.

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Ontario?

Toronto reported 569 infections on Tuesday. That number includes about 40 cases that were unreported over the weekend due to a technical error.

Peel Region reported 256 COVID-19 cases while York Region logged 94.

Ottawa reported a sharp single-day decrease, dropping from 51 COVID-19 cases on Monday to 11 on Tuesday.

Other public health units that reported more than 10 cases of COVID-19 include Durham Region (69), Simcoe-Muskoka (19), Windsor (16), Hamilton (19), Niagara Region (27), Halton Region (58), Region of Waterloo (42) and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (22).

Of the new COVID-19 cases, the majority remain under the age of 80.

There were 452 infections in people between the ages of 20 and 39, at least 378 in people between the ages of 40 and 69 and 203 in people between the ages of 60 and 79.

There were 168 cases in people under the age of 19.

The Ontario government is also reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 in schools, including 73 infections were among students

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Officials processed 26,468 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s positivity rate to at least 4.7.

There are 25,435 COVID-19 tests still under investigation.

In total, Ontario has processed more than 5.7 million tests.