TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed 211 new cases of COVID-19, including two more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1,355.

Sunday’s case count marks the largest single-day spike in positive cases since the province began counting patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

For the third day in a row, no information has been released on the government’s website regarding the gender, ages, locations, or means of transmission of the patients.

“Information for all cases today is pending,” the website says.

There have been 21 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ontario, although health officials say that two of the cases have not been “lab confirmed.”

Eight people have recovered from the illness.

The number of cases under investigation has decreased from more than 10,000 last week to just over 7,000.

Symptoms of the virus are similar to other respiratory infections and can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The Ontario government’s website advises those experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to contact their primary health care provider or Telehealth Ontario.

Ontario reported 151 cases on Saturday, 135 on Friday, 170 on Thursday and 100 on Wednesday.

More than 40,000 people tested negative for COVID-19.